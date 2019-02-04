The new commercial film of Turkish Airlines, “THE JOURNEY”

Turkish Airlines has used three-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott to make their new “The Journey” television commercial. The commercial aired for the first time during the first quarter of yesterday's Super Bowl. This is Scott’s first commercial after an 18-year break.

"I decided to go back and click-into advertising because I love the chase and the speed of the job,” explained Scott. "The fact is that this project went beyond the limitations of traditional advertising and allowed me the creative freedom to tell the story. Istanbul is a powerful backdrop to the story that brings together the main characters in an exciting and spectacular way, much as Istanbul has done for generations".

“The Journey” follows a chase across Istanbul’s iconic landmarks and involves a cast of 500 including Sylvia Hoeks, the Dutch star of The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Blade Runner 2049.

Turkish Airlines, which flies to more international destinations than any other airline, is the first Turkish brand to advertise at the Super Bowl.

The behind-the-scenes special