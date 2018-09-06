Uniworld believes river cruising is the next big honeymoon travel trend.

Following the release of its full line-up for 2019, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises revealed that river cruising was the next big thing in honeymoon travel. According to Uniworld Marketing Manager Lieria Boshoff, river cruising is no longer the sole domain of baby boomers, it now attracting a younger generation of mid-30s to mid-40s travellers.

“Many of these young couples dream of that intimate European adventure for their honeymoon or a romantic getaway but want something a little more trendy and stylish, where immersive experiences top rose petals and sparkling wine," said Boshoff.

U by Uniworld’s newly released 2019 itineraries not only include authentic experiences on Europe’s most famous rivers onboard sexy and stylish ships but, with top-up romance packages, you can turn up the romance even further on your honeymoon.

U by Uniworld’s black-matte ships, designed for the young, and young at heart travellers, take honeymooners to the heart of Europe. They can skip shuttle transfers from the port and simply walk off the ship into such cities as Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Vienna and Budapest.”

While an ocean liner may carry a few thousand people, The A and The B - have the capacity for a maximum of 120 guests, maintaining personalisation and a high standard of luxury.

“Typically, facilities on a river cruise are not about water parks, flashy casinos and Broadway shows. There is understated elegance and a relaxed atmosphere on board,” Boshoff said. “For honeymooners looking for some fun, these two ships boast two rooftop venues, one a lounge for taking in the views and for morning yoga classes and the other a hip rooftop bar, serving craft beer and signature cocktails. There are also mixologists and international DJs, as well as a private spa,farm-to-table cuisine, a gym and a variety of suites and studios with the option of a private balcony.”

She added that their focus was on driving innovation and exceeding travellers’ expectations.

U by Uniworld itineraries focus on extended stays in each destination, allowing for later sleep-ins and the chance to really connect with the locals, destination and each city’s vibrant nightlife.

From the Seine to the Rhine, Europe is laden with rivers that flow through the most romantic cities, but with U by Uniworld, couples can opt for a ‘honeycruise’ style that best suits their personal interests, be it more culture based, adventurous, or the ultimate in romance and intimacy.

Boshoff recommends the eight-day Seine Experience on The B for that quintessential European honeymoon. For lovebirds seeking a culturally immersive experience, she suggests the eight-day Danube Flow on The A, with more than enough museums, art galleries, architecture and spirited conversations with locals, from Regensburg to Budapest.



