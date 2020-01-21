2020 Africa Tourism Leadership Forum will be hosted by Rwanda. Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay.

Rwanda has won the bid to host the 2020 Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Awards. The prestigious awards will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre between July 13 to 15. Rwanda’s stunning scenery and warm, friendly people offer unique experiences in one of the most remarkable countries in the world. The land of a thousand hills is home to rich biodiversity, wildlife, montane rainforest and sweeping plains.Organised by Africa Tourism Partners, in partnership with BDO South Africa, ATLF and Awards is the leading Africa travel and tourism that aims to accelerate the continent’s tourism growth by setting out realistic goals that are attainable and actionable.





Over the past three years, the Forum has fast become one of the continent’s leading intra-Africa events. Themed ‘Shaping a better future for intra-Africa travel together’, ATLF will see over 500 industry leaders convene in a bid to transform intra-Africa travel this year. This is in accordance with the outcomes of previous Fora that took place in Accra in Ghana in 2018, and Durban in South Africa in 2019. ATP has identified various focus area’s for this year’s event, such as thought leadership, travel technology and innovation, a transformation of intra-Africa travel, destination marketing and market access, African aviation routes and airlift, rural tourism development, tourism investment funding, to name but a few.

Promising a bespoke exhibition, the CEOs/Executives Dialogue, MICE Masterclass, and Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit will also feature this year.

The event has also become a stable platform for Africa’s youth venturing into tourism and start-ups who are looking to unleash their full potential.

Kwakye Donkor, CEO of Africa Tourism Partners, said in a statement: “We are enthused that the event has become a blueprint for actionable collaboration among the continent’s tourism stakeholders and service providers over the past three years.

“Like ATLF 2018 and ATLF 2019 in Accra, Ghana and Durban, South Africa respectively, we wish to urge all industry stakeholders across the continent to make time to connect at the Kigali Forum, and also submit their entries for the 2020 Africa Tourism Leadership Awards accordingly,” said Donkor.

Christelle Grohmann, Director at BDO South Africa, said the Forum is very focused, actioned-oriented and distinctive. She said it directly amplified the voices of captains of industry, professionals, policy-makers and the youth for shared-values and vision. Visit www.tourismleadershipforum.africa.