SA airlines battle it out for Anele Mdoda’s attention

South African airlines are prompt when it comes to responding to queries on Twitter.

In the age of Covid-19, people have to be swift to attract business, right?

When TV personality Anele Mdoda asked on Twitter if the FlySafair website was down, its competitor airline Kulula.com quickly responded.

Is Flysafair website down ? Yhu kunini !!! — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 11, 2021

Mdoda asked: “Is Flysafair website down? Yhu kunini!!!” (sic) to which Kulula.com responded: “Hi Anele! Is there anything we can assist with?” (sic)

Hi Anele! Is there anything we can assist with? 😊💚 — kulula (@kulula) May 11, 2021

Not wanting to be outshined by another airline, FlySafair posted a slick comment.

The airline commented: “Hi Anele – apologies for the delayed response. No, we haven't been down – we've been going like a Boeing all day. How may we assist you?“ (sic).

Hi Anele - apologies for the delayed response. No, we haven't been down - we've been going like a Boeing all day😉. How may we assist you? — FlySafair (@FlySafair) May 11, 2021

Twitter users praised Kulula.com for the bold move. One user said: “Talk about when opportunity presents itself,” (sic) while another said: “Grab it with both hands.” (sic)

Some users even added Mango and the new South African airline Lift to the mix.

A person posted: “Try Mango, they seem go to go!” (sic) while another said, “[email protected]” (sic).

Mdoda opted to travel with FlySafair. She responded to Kulula with a little shade.

“Thanks so much but I am sorted. FlySafair replied but after you. This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do.” (sic).

Thanks so much but I am sorted. Flysafair replied but after you. This would be the first time you guys arrive before they do 😝 https://t.co/vLxOG56wEA — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 11, 2021

The food options may not be useful as SA airlines do not serve meals on-board due to Covid-19, but the rest applies.