SA closes 20 land borders: These are the exceptions to the rules

While addressing the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 20 land border posts coming into South Africa will be closed until February 15 under adjusted level 3 lockdown. Ramaphosa cited these as hotspots for transmission of the disease as they are heavily congested. These include the six busiest ports of Beitbridge, Maseru Bridge, Oshoek, Ficksburg and Kopfontein. Exceptions for entry include South African nationals, permanent residents, valid visa holders, diplomats, daily commuters who attend cross-border schools and those who require emergency medical attention. Foreigners will be allowed to leave the country. President #Ramaphosa: To reduce congestion and the high risk of transmission, Cabinet has decided that the 20 land ports of entry that are currently open will be closed until the 15th of February for general entry and departure. pic.twitter.com/bC7nZMRnms — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 11, 2021 Borders will also be open for transportation of fuel, cargo and goods.

People will be however still be allowed to enter or depart the country for:

- the transportation of fuel, cargo & goods,

- emergency medical attention for a life-threatening condition,

- the return of South African nationals, permanent residents or persons with other valid visas, — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 11, 2021

The ban on beaches, rivers, lakes and public swimming pools in hotspots remains.

Under adjusted level 3, South Africa’s international borders remain open.

The Government Gazette indicates that international travel can take place from and to OR Tambo International Airport , King Shaka International Airport, and Cape Town International Airport.

Travellers entering South Africa will need to provide a valid certificate of a negative Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours. If travellers fail to submit a certificate as proof of a negative test, they will be required to do an antigen test on arrival at their own cost.

If they test positive for Covid-19, they will be required to quarantine at their own expense.

Travellers will need to abide by the nationwide curfew. This means that they will need to be at their accommodation establishment from 9pm to 5am unless they’ve obtained a special permit or are attending to a security or medical emergency.