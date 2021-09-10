SA digital vaccination certificates get green light, but Covid-19 passports still up in the air

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says South Africans who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will probably be issued with digital vaccination certificates in about a week’s time. The certificate would be available through a person’s smartphone, and could then also be printed out.

Oz Desai, the general manager of Corporate Traveller, says the announcement is fantastic for the South African travel and tourism industry as it will help facilitate travel for all vaccinated South Africans.

“It will help cut through the red tape and admin when travelling. However, while these passes give the holder the government-issued right to travel across borders, there are still restrictions in place based on both your country of departure and destination.

“For example, the EU vaccine passport has been issued to over 27 member nations, allowing seamless travel between EU countries. Although this is perfect for member states, what happens when someone from a country outside the EU tries to enter?” he says.