SA Express suspends operations from today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

SA Express will suspend its operations from Wednesday, March 18, it revealed in a press statement. The airline stated: “In light of adverse recent developments including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, SA Express announces that it will suspend operations from 18 March 2020 until further notice.” Customers who have booked with the airline need not worry as all customers will be accommodated on alternative flights. It also revealed that all non-critical SA Express staff will be placed on compulsory leave during this time. “The airline will utilise this period to review its current network and streamline operations for improved efficiency. SA Express will provide communication on any additional developments in due course,” the press statement added.

The announcement follows the airline’s announcement last month that it was on business rescue.

The airline said at the time that the business rescue process was a well-coordinated with no disruptions to customers and employees.

SA Express said in a statement: "Despite a plethora of well-known historical challenges, SA Express states that its Board and Executive team have made positive progress to ensure the long term sustainability of the airline.

"While the manner in which the introduction of the Business Rescue process occurred is unfortunate, this now provides the environment to facilitate the conclusion of initiatives that had already been initiated by the Board and Executive team. In just under 24 months, SA Express’ Board of Directors and Executive team worked tirelessly to rebuild operations and reinstate governance structures while implementing the airline’s robust turnaround strategy."

SA Express said that it continues to affirm its critical importance to South Africa’s developmental objectives through its expansive aviation value chain which impacts multiple industries.

