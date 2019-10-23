SA Express revealed that it will commence flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo from next month. Picture: Supplied

SA Express revealed that it will commence flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo from November 18.



There will be daily flights between Johannesburg and Bulawayo from Monday to Saturday and a double-daily frequency on Fridays. Bulawayo is the developing, industrial hub of Zimbabwe. The airline is confident that this route is poised for further growth.



SA Express Interim chief executive Siza Mzimela said the new route reinforces the airline’s already expansive network presence on the continent while offering the most convenient connections to business and leisure customers. “We remain focused on growing and optimising our route network - especially within the region. The new routes offer customers the convenience of a growing network that is positioned to complement our enhanced flight schedule,” said Mzimela.



SA Express currently operates to 11 destinations. The new regional route will allow accessible travel options for travellers.

The airline continues to make significant strides in its quest to turn around the airline to achieve long-term commercial sustainability. In June, SA Express said there have been instances in the recent past by competitors to stifle the local and regional growth of the airline by exploiting the challenges it faced in 2018 for their own interest, and to the detriment of the local and regional aviation market.

In May 2018, the South African Civil Aviation Authority revoked the airline's operating permits, effectively grounding all its planes after an audit at the airline and its maintenance organisation uncovered severe cases of non-compliance that pose serious safety risks.



Flight Schedule:

· SA 1783: 2pm from Johannesburg landing at 3.40pm in Bulawayo on Fridays – Mondays.

· SA 1784: 4.20pm from Bulawayo landing at 6pm in Johannesburg on Fridays – Mondays.



