SA Express will be taking flight soon. Picture: FWT

This follows the recent reinstatement of both the airline’s Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) licences by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).



SAX has also already received Certificates of Airworthiness for most of its 11 aircraft from SACAA, with the remaining fleet expected to be given the green light soon.





“We are delighted that we have now satisfied the concerns that the regulator had leading to our temporary grounding at the end of May this year. This has paved the way for us to prudently and incrementally reintroduce our flights as from August 23, 2018,” SA Express Interim CEO, Siza Mzimela said.





“We would like to thank all our valued customers and loyal staff for bearing with us while we were addressing the regulators operational requirements,” Mzimela added.





“Indeed, our temporary grounding was an opportune time for the airline to interrogate all aspects of our operation, as well as our customer value proposition.





" It’s all systems go now and we are coming back stronger, more focused and energised. In this regard, we are determined going forward to set new industry standards for safety, product quality and customer service,” the upbeat Mzimela said.





SA Express passengers will be immediately able to book flights on www.flyexpress.aero for travel.



