Tsogo Sun has won 19 TripAdvisor Travellers Choice awards including the Palazzo. Picture: Supplied.

Tsogo Sun has scooped 19 TripAdvisor Travellers Choice awards in 2019. The Travellers Choice Award winners are based on millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

The hotels that came out tops were:

MAIA Luxury Resort & Spa in the Seychelles

Cabana Beach Resort

Beverly Hills Hotel

Beacon Island Resort

54 on Bath

Palazzo

Southern Sun Ikoyi won in the Top 10 Hotels for Service in Nigeria

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi won in the Top 25 Bargain Hotels in UAE.

5 properties won in the Top 25 Hotels for Families in Africa category :

– Cabana Beach, uMhlanga Sands, Sabi River Sun, and Drakensberg Sun resorts and Gold Reef City Theme Park Hotel

6 Tsogo Sun properties dominated the Top 10 Hotels for Families in South Africa category:

Cabana Beach, uMhlanga Sands, Sabi River Sun, Drakensberg Sun, and Riverside Sun resorts, and Gold Reef City Theme Park Hotel

Ravi Nadasen, COO for Tsogo Sun hotels said the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards reflect the guests’ experiences.

“We applaud the properties that have won these awards. Our focus throughout the group will continue to be on consistently delivering the highest standards of excellence for the best experiences for our business and leisure travellers at every touchpoint,” said Nadasen.

Tsogo Sun has a portfolio of over 100 hotels and 13 casino and entertainment destinations throughout South Africa, Africa and Seychelles.