SA low-cost airline launches FlySafair Holidays

Planning a holiday is not always as simple as one, two or three. You have to book flights, accommodation and even a few activities.

To make booking holidays in South Africa easier, low-cost airline FlySafair has launched FlySafair Holidays with local travel technology company Tripco. Tripco is known for the booking platform LekkeSlaap.

The airline describes FlySafair Holidays as an "all-in-one travel package solution."

Together with flights, passengers will also have the option to choose handpicked stays around South Africa.

How does FlySafair Holidays work?

Picture: Supplied

IOL Travel got an exclusive look at what travellers can expect from the new travel offering.

When you visit the site, you can select your departure and arrival destination or head to the trending region tabs to view individual offerings. For example, if you book a trip from Cape Town to Durban on May 17 to 18, the portal will offer you a few options to choose from, ranging from budget-friendly to luxury.

When you click on your chosen hotel, it will share information about the property, the amenities and room types available. Once you decide on the type of room you want, you are led to a flight booking portal where you can continue with the booking or amend flight times according to your schedule.

You will then type your information, personalise the trip and make the payment. We found the process simple and easy to navigate. Flights are included in the holiday package.

New beginnings

Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair Kirby Gordon said the company wanted to expand its offering to its customers.

“Our goal has always been to open the skies to more South Africans by offering flights at great value for money. We hope to take this one step further and provide travellers with access to more budget-friendly package options with FlySafair Holidays.

“While we see this venture as an opportunity to diversify our income stream in a small way, it’s also a step towards more collaboration in the travel industry to aid its recovery,” said Gordon.

FlySafair and Tripco hope the partnership will "complement the market with competitive pricing and innovative tech."

Executive Director at Tripco Jonathan Womersley said the company was continually looking at new ways to create travel experiences through technology.

He said FlySafair Holidays combined the luxury feel of international travel with the best travel opportunities the local market has to offer.

“We saw partnering with FlySafair as the perfect opportunity to create new travel technologies and reach new markets. The lockdown created a unique opportunity for local brands to target customers who would normally travel internationally but have been unable to do so for a long time," said Womersley.

To find out more, visit https://www.flysafairholidays.co.za/