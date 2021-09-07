SA National Parks Week postponed to November 2021 due to Covid-19 cases

For bush enthusiasts, SA National Parks (SANParks) will once again allow South African citizens to enter most of their parks for free for a week in November. The event usually takes place during Tourism Month in September where citizens visit select national parks for free.

Reynold Thakhuli of SANParks said they postponed the free access week due to concerns regarding the number of Covid-19 cases across the country. “The safety of both guests and staff is of utmost priority and we have to ensure that we are in a position to effectively implement the Covid-19 visitor management procedures in all our parks at all times,” he said. The weeklong event, in partnership with Total Energies and FNB, is in its 16th year.

“The exact dates will be announced shortly. Visit a national park this year for free during SA National Parks Week to see what it has to offer and do your part by getting to know your national parks #SANationalParksWeek and #LiveYourWild. “Every year, SANParks aims to increase the number of travellers granted free access to national parks during the free week,” he said. While the list has not been confirmed as yet, SANParks usually allows access to Addo Elephant National Park, Agulhas National Park, Augrabies Falls National Park, Bontebok National Park, Camdeboo National Park, Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Karoo National Park and Kruger National Park, to name a few.