For those seeking a break away from technology - there’s plenty of places in South Africa to experience a digital detox. South Africa took the 12th spot in this year's Digital Detox Destinations list compiled by travel agency Hayes and Jarvis.

Kit Smith, a travel expert at Citalia, believed South Africa makes for the perfect digital detox break as it boasts breathtaking scenery, magnificent mountains, beautiful oceans and vast wildlife reserves.

He said only 0.93% of the land is developed with 46% of the residents disconnected from the internet.

"These are just some of the factors that make the destination an attractive destination to switch off. With only 1.1 free wi-fi hotspots per tourist, you won’t be tempted to go online,” he said.

He said a digital detox allowed travellers to detach themselves from the internet, electronics and smartphones.

Smith said it offers a chance to get out of your comfort zone, engross yourself in nature and explore the beautiful world around you.

“People often embark on a digital detox to reduce the pressure, stress and anxieties caused by emails and the internet, and focus more on real social interaction and engagement with nature and the world around them,” he said.

