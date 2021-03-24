SA takes 2nd spot in domestic business travel recovery globally

South Africa takes second spot when it comes to domestic business travel recovery. The country, tying with France, has reached up to 25% of pre-Covid level travel volumes. New Zealand is seeing the strongest recovery, with domestic travel reaching 80% of pre-Covid volumes, while South America and the Nordic countries reached between 15% and 20% recovery. The US and Switzerland remain constrained with between just 1% and 10% recovery. The findings were released in a white paper, A fresh approach in a new world, by FCM, the flagship corporate travel brand at Flight Centre Travel Group. The white paper examines the current state of the travel market across all their regions and the challenges facing corporate travel in 2021, including government restrictions, lack of content availability, a tightening of approval processes, stringent health requirements and a hesitancy to travel. Andrew Stark, MD Flight Centre Group: Middle East and Africa, explains that many companies globally are adopting a ‘wait-and-see’ approach.

“South African companies are bolder in their approach and have shown a definite appetite for travel. Once the vaccine is more widely available, we expect to see a further stabilisation of the numbers,” he said.

Stark said the biggest catalyst for growing travel volumes internationally will be to stabilise market confidence, which is dependent on a combination of vaccines, health passports and an overall desire to ‘get back on the road’.

Steve Norris, Corporate Managing Director EMEA, Flight Centre Travel Group, believes that tangible green shoots for corporate travel will follow a return in overseas leisure travel. He said this will make broader corporate travel feel more palatable and safer.

“In the UK, we’re projecting to reach our recovery targets by late September and into October. We’ll continue to support our travellers in establishing their comfort levels for return to travel throughout,” he said.