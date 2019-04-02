The Board of South African Tourism today decided to place its CEO, Mr Sisa Ntshona, on precautionary suspension. This comes after the board resolved to investigate allegations received against Ntshona through its anonymous tip-offs reporting mechanism.

A press release we received this afternoon from SA Tourism's public relations company, FCB, read, "The Board is obligated to thoroughly investigate these allegations, in the best interest of all parties concerned. In order to conduct a free and fair investigation the Board has decided to place the CEO on precautionary suspension. This would allow the CEO to focus on responding to the allegations as well as guarantee the integrity and transparency of the process to be followed."