South African Tourism (SA Tourism) acting CEO Sthembiso Dlamini has welcomed the news that international minors travelling to South Africa no longer require unabridged birth certificates or consent letters when travelling with their parents.
The announcement was made by Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi in October and comes into effect immediately.
“The news will certainly be welcomed by all in the tourism industry, both in South Africa and around the world,” commented Dlamini.
“In all our markets, family travel is a key driver for arrivals and we compete with many other destinations for the share of family travel. The waiver announcement will allow us to proactively and aggressively market South Africa as a family friendly destination again.”
What will this mean for tourism?