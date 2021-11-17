SA travellers are getting the jab to travel to international destinations
One of the main requirements for travellers travelling abroad is to be fully vaccinated. Countries won't accept travellers if they haven't had their vaccine or a negative PCR test.
With that said, many South African travellers who want to soak up the sights, sounds and smells of a new destination are inspired to get their jab to travel.
With the demand for travel at an all time high due to the swift vaccine rollout of many countries, including South Africa, travellers do not want to miss out on the action.
A recent poll conducted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand has found that the desire to travel internationally played a key role in more than half of South Africans' decision to get vaccinated.
"New data identified that for 56% of consumers, the ability to travel is a major decision to get vaccinated. With more countries implementing specialised programmes to accommodate vaccinated travellers, this trend is set to increase," said the director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Chiravadee Khunsub.
Jab for tourism
The #Jab4Tourism campaign is a way for the industry to encourage vaccinations and speed up the process, which helps travel fully resume.
They aim to reach many travellers through the hashtag.
MD of Big Ambitions Natalia Rosa shared in August that they wanted to flood social media pages with #Jab4tourism images and videos to show travellers that South Africa is open for travel.
"While we support freedom of choice, we have to show our travellers that South Africa is Travel Ready and that we take their safety and that of our staff seriously.
“If you’re sitting on the fence, don’t have the time or have loved ones and friends in that same space, our industry would be eternally grateful to you for getting your #jab4tourism and sharing it so that we can get back to business and save our summer season,” Rosa said.