SA travellers are getting the jab to travel to international destinations

One of the main requirements for travellers travelling abroad is to be fully vaccinated. Countries won't accept travellers if they haven't had their vaccine or a negative PCR test. With that said, many South African travellers who want to soak up the sights, sounds and smells of a new destination are inspired to get their jab to travel.

With the demand for travel at an all time high due to the swift vaccine rollout of many countries, including South Africa, travellers do not want to miss out on the action. A recent poll conducted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand has found that the desire to travel internationally played a key role in more than half of South Africans' decision to get vaccinated. "New data identified that for 56% of consumers, the ability to travel is a major decision to get vaccinated. With more countries implementing specialised programmes to accommodate vaccinated travellers, this trend is set to increase," said the director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Chiravadee Khunsub.

Jab for tourism The #Jab4Tourism campaign is a way for the industry to encourage vaccinations and speed up the process, which helps travel fully resume. They aim to reach many travellers through the hashtag.