SAA and Kenya Airways to work together to recover and improve service

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Kenya Airways to enhance mutual growth potential by taking advantage of the strengths of the two airlines' busy hubs, said SAA on Tuesday. According to the MoC, the two airliners would cooperate in the economic, technical, maintenance and repair, and take advantage of opportunities to achieve economies of scale.

SAA said this would help in the standardization of product and service offering that is in line with current global aviation trends. "As well as being a strong local carrier, part of our broader growth strategy is to become a major player in regional travel and this joint memorandum with Kenya Airways, one of the continent's strongest and most respected carriers, will do just that," said SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo. "Part of SAA's core remit is to be a significant enabler of business and trade in Africa and it's through a strategic understanding like this that real progress will be made in advancing South Africa and the continent's growth," he added.

Kgokolo stated that the collaboration would assist both airlines in the current and post-pandemic business and travel environment and recovery. Their customers' experience will also improve with a wider range of choices and destinations offered. Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka said the partnership would assist in turning around the fortunes of both airliners. "The future of aviation and its long-term sustenance is hinged on partnership and collaboration.