SAA cancels 19 domestic and international flights









19 international and domestic SAA flights have been allegedly cancelled. Picture: Supplied. South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled "a few domestic flights," the state airline's spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly. SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide R2 billion rand of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month. SAA said on Monday that flights were operating normally. Reportedly 19 international and domestic SAA flights have been cancelled. Engineering News also revealed that the flights were removed from the Airline Global Distribution Systems.

While SAA has not revealed any details as to which flights were cancelled, Flight Centre seemed to have confirmed it.

In a tweet, the company revealed: “South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled a number of their domestic and international flights. We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist. Should you be affected and wish to discuss your options, please contact your Travel Expert.” (sic).

Travel Advisory

South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled a number of their domestic and international flights. We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist. Should you be affected and wish to discuss your options, please contact your Travel Expert. pic.twitter.com/hAW8NN8FsY — FlightCentreZA (@FlightCentreRSA) January 20, 2020

Flight Centre Travel Group said its customers remain a top priority.

The travel company issued a statement on Tuesday morning.

“We have been working through the night to advise, assist and re-accommodate any affected passengers where possible.

“We are currently monitoring the situation while awaiting official confirmation from SAA with regards to its flight situation. Flight Centre urges affected customers to contact their Flight Centre Travel Expert for details and assistance,” it stated.

SAA on Monday, January 20, assured its customers and stakeholders that flights to all its destinations continue as normal.

“The airline is aware of media reports suggesting that it will cease operations. SAA is always committed to transparently communicate with all stakeholders, including customers, about any material or significant operational changes that may have an impact on flight schedules.

“Where there may be flight schedule amendments, such operational changes will be managed and communicated in accordance with the industry norms and practices,” the statement revealed.

Many travellers faced the same predicament in November when the airline cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights. SAA Spokesperson Tlali Tlali revealed at the time that only flights operated by South African Airways were affected.

If you have booked with SAA, head over to their website at FlySAA to check the status of your flight.