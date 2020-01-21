South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled "a few domestic flights," the state airline's spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.
SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide R2 billion rand of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month.
SAA said on Monday that flights were operating normally.
Reportedly 19 international and domestic SAA flights have been cancelled.
Engineering News also revealed that the flights were removed from the Airline Global Distribution Systems.