South African Airways (SAA) has advised customers that the airline has cancelled Monday's flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius due to unfavourable weather conditions associated with tropical cyclone Calvinia in the vicinity of Mauritius. Mauritius closed its main airport on Monday and shops and other businesses in the capital also closed as the tropical cyclone Calvinia approached.

The Indian Ocean island's meteorological service said Calvinia had remained almost stationary for some time at about 120 kilometres east of Mahebourg, a small village in southeastern Mauritius.

"A movement towards the west will bring the centre closer to Mauritius," the weather service said in a statement.

Gusts of up to 120km an hour were expected to hit Mauritius by early afternoon on Monday and the airport, Port Louis Harbour, was ordered closed from noon local time.