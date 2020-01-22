South African Airways (SAA) new Airbus A350-900 operated its first international flight from O.R Tambo International airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport this week.
Zuks Ramasia, SAA’s Acting CEO, said the inaugural flight was the first, and that the airline hopes to introduce it on its international routes.
“We are excited that our passengers will enjoy the A350s superior features such as a quieter cabin and relaxing in-flight experience, including the all-new In-flight Entertainment, extra-legroom seats in Economy Class and lie-flat beds in Business Class,” said Ramasia.
The aircraft, which is environmentally friendly and improved fuel-efficiency can fly further than any other aircraft in commercial service. It is one of the four new Airbus A350-900s that SAA added to its fleet in October 2019. It replaces the Airbus A340-600, which was being used on the route.
“All the A350-900s are equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Since entering service in 2015, the Trent XWB engines have flown more than five million hours, and are now regarded as the world’s most efficient large aero-engines.