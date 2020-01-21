SAA flight cancellation: 5 ways to rebook your flight









If you have booked with SAA, do not stress. There are ways to rebook. Picture: Pexels. South African Airways (SAA) spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed that the airline cancelled "a few domestic flights," which means that some passengers will need to make other travel plans. Flight Centre Travel Group said the company will monitor the situation and await official confirmation from SAA with regards to its flight situation If you have booked with SAA, here’s what you should do: Check the status of your flight: If you have booked with SAA, head over to their website at www.flysaa.com/ to check the status of your flight. If cancelled, book another flight: The airline may rebook you on partner airlines if there is space. If you can amend your travel dates, they will change it to the most suitable date. However, do not assume that the airline would make the changes, rather speak to an airline representative to clarify the details.

Consider other airlines: If you have to travel urgently and the airline does not offer any other options, consider other airlines. Depending on the booking, the airline may reimburse you the ticket fee, which you could use to book another airline.

Check your travel insurance policy: Find out whether your travel insurance (if you have taken one) covers for cancellation. If it does, ask a representative to elaborate on what is covered.

Check the airline’s social media and newsfeed: With technological advancement, you could monitor the status of your flights in the comfort of your own home. Sometimes the parties may reach a resolution and flights would resume as normal.