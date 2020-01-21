South African Airways (SAA) spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed that the airline cancelled "a few domestic flights," which means that some passengers will need to make other travel plans.
Flight Centre Travel Group said the company will monitor the situation and await official confirmation from SAA with regards to its flight situation
If you have booked with SAA, here’s what you should do:
Check the status of your flight: If you have booked with SAA, head over to their website at www.flysaa.com/ to check the status of your flight.
If cancelled, book another flight: The airline may rebook you on partner airlines if there is space. If you can amend your travel dates, they will change it to the most suitable date. However, do not assume that the airline would make the changes, rather speak to an airline representative to clarify the details.