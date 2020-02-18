SAA made an emergency landing at the Port Elizabeth International Airport following fumes that entered the cabin, Herald LIVE reported.
The flight from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth had around 80 percent occupancy. According to AeroInside, the Airbus A320-200 was heading to Port Elizabeth.
It revealed that two cabin crew began to feel unwell after an unusual odour entered the cabin. The flight landed safely with emergency services nearby.
According to a statement by SAA spokesperson Tlali Tali which was obtained by Herald LIVE, a paint smell was reported in the cabin just before the plane was due to land.
He said “oxygen was administered” to the affected crew members. He said the operating crew requested priority routing and landing.