Johannesburg - National carrier South African Airways has resumed flights from Johannesburg to Hong Kong which had been suspended in the wake of airport protests. SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the airline was notified by authorities in Hong Kong that steps had been taken to secure normal operations at the Hong Kong International Airport and additional security measures had been put in place.

“We welcome this development and are relieved to reinstate our operations. We will now be able to transport our passengers and provide air transport service to our customers following the suspension of services in the past two days,” he said.

"The airline will provide all necessary assistance to all its booked passengers, including those who may need to travel to points beyond Johannesburg and Hong Kong. We are doing everything possible to facilitate travel for all passengers who could not travel in the last two days.

The Hong Kong airport cancelled all departures on Monday after thousands of anti-government protesters occupied it, causing disruptions. All passengers were advised to leave the terminal buildings during the chaos.

Protesters have been on the streets in Hong Kong for weeks, initially in protest against a controversial extradition bill, now suspended, which would allow suspects to be sent to China for trial. They have now evolved into general demands for democratic reforms.

