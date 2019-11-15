Airports run by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) are working with SAA and other airlines to minimise the impact of the strike by airline employees, the company revealed.
The company has activated its business continuity plans.
This follows South African Airways (SAA) cancelling nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, 2019, due to the strike on Friday.
“Indications from around the country on Friday morning are that airports are operating at close to normal levels in terms of scheduled arrivals and departures of non-SAA flights,” the statement revealed.
The company stated that operational disruptions have been kept to a minimum as a result of contingency plans activated earlier in the week and through close collaboration among airports and airlines working to accommodate affected passengers.