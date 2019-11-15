SAA strike: ACSA activates business continuity plans









Airports run by Airports Company South Africa are working with SAA and other airlines to minimise the impact of the strike. Picture: Supplied. Airports run by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) are working with SAA and other airlines to minimise the impact of the strike by airline employees, the company revealed. The company has activated its business continuity plans. This follows South African Airways (SAA) cancelling nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, 2019, due to the strike on Friday. “Indications from around the country on Friday morning are that airports are operating at close to normal levels in terms of scheduled arrivals and departures of non-SAA flights,” the statement revealed. The company stated that operational disruptions have been kept to a minimum as a result of contingency plans activated earlier in the week and through close collaboration among airports and airlines working to accommodate affected passengers.

Passengers travelling today and over the weekend are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for updates on flights.

The company advises that SAA passengers who are unsure of alternative arrangements should contact the airline before travelling to an airport.

According to Airports Company South Africa, additional ground, terminal and security staff were on duty at airports on Friday morning to provide support to passengers and airlines that are accommodating re-bookings for affected SAA passengers.

Affected airports have designated picketing areas that will be managed by airport security in collaboration with the SAPS and local metro police.

SAA will operate flights from selected outstations on Friday, November 15, 2019, back to SAA’s base, OR Tambo International Airport.

Regional flights, which will operate on Friday morning, will return from Maputo (SA147), Lusaka (SA067), Harare (SA025), Windhoek (SA073), and Accra (SA210).

International flights, which will operate on Friday evening, will return from Frankfurt (SA261), New York (SA204), Munich (SA265), Hong Kong (SA287), Perth (SA281), Washington (SA210) and London (SA235).



