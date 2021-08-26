SAA takes off on September 23 with these routes

SAA resumes operations on September 23. Here's what you need to know. South African Airways is set to take off next month, almost a year and a half since it grounded due to the pandemic and business rescue.

SAA confirmed on Wednesday that the airline will restart flights from September 23, with flights going on sale from today, August 26. Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption will be available from Monday, September 6, 2021. The airline came out of business rescue in April this year and has been working behind the scenes to ensure that their resumption of operations is something "South Africans can again be proud of".

Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said in a statement that the airline is looking forward to restarting operations. "After months of diligent work, we are delighted that SAA is resuming service, and we look forward to welcoming on board our loyal passengers and flying the South African flag. "There is a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as we prepare for takeoff, with one common purpose - to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines.

“The aviation sector is currently going through a testing period, and we are aware of the tough challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks. We thank South Africa for the support we have received in getting us to where we are today. As we are now poised for takeoff, we see this as a major milestone for SAA and the country," said Kgokolo. The airline will operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo when they resume operations. Kgokolo said SAA will add more routes when the airline "ramps up operations in response to market conditions."