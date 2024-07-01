Safari lodges join the growing trend in hospitality to drop the single supplement fee

Africa’s game lodges are starting to remove their single supplements to make safari travel more attractive for solo travellers.
The hotel and cruise industry, in particular, has seen a rise in travellers choosing to cruise alone, and in response, many cruise lines have responded with special packages and removed the single supplement fee.
Solo travel has been identified by many experts as a key trend for 2024.
Wilderness, which operates in Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, has waived its single supplements for 2024 and 2025 outside the high season.
According to research by Travel Weekly, the African safari industry’s single supplements often deter travellers who want to book solo safaris.
“Optimal safari experiences aren't solely determined by high seasons. Green or low seasons, which are typically November to March, offer different wildlife sightings and more affordable rates, making them ideal for solo travellers,” said the company.
Other lodges, including South Africa’s Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge, Botswana’s Great Plains Selinda Camp and the Sanctuary Ngorongoro Crater Camp in Tanzania, have also waived this fee according to African safari providers Ker & Downey. Kwando Camps in Botswana have gone as far as to offer heavy discounts for single travellers.
The safari industry is traditionally not part of the travel sector that can be easily adjusted for single travellers, as they often have limited rooms and can include up to three game drives per day, making it difficult to absorb the cost of a single traveller staying in a double occupancy room.
