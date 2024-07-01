Safari lodges join the growing trend in hospitality to drop the single supplement fee

Africa’s game lodges are starting to remove their single supplements to make safari travel more attractive for solo travellers .

The hotel and cruise industry, in particular, has seen a rise in travellers choosing to cruise alone, and in response, many cruise lines have responded with special packages and removed the single supplement fee.

Solo travel has been identified by many experts as a key trend for 2024.

Wilderness, which operates in Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, has waived its single supplements for 2024 and 2025 outside the high season.

According to research by Travel Weekly, the African safari industry’s single supplements often deter travellers who want to book solo safaris.