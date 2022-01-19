Same Contiki but with a fresh new look

Many young travellers are craving to get out and explore the world again in a pre-Covid-19 way. While that may not be entirely possible, Contiki is ready to dish out and serve travellers taste buds with their brand-new refreshed identity and 100% carbon-neutral trips. Their eye-catching new look and feel signifies an optimism for the industry that meets the new needs of Gen-Z and Millennial travellers.

Kelly Jackson, managing director of The Travel Corporation, said that her team took time out to think about what travellers will want come the time to travel again. "We thought about our position and how we communicate social travel, something the world has dearly missed. We focused on the things that are uniquely us: sharing incredible experiences, with brilliant people and a sense of fun, humour and community. We really feel we’ve bottled this feeling with our lively new brand evolution. We can confidently say: ‘We look how we feel’,“ said Jackson. She said Contiki’s energetic new look and feel is an expression of its values.

“The vivid colour shade, led by Contiki Green, leans into the energy, power and wonder of the feelings the brand creates on trips. “The evolution firmly places community at the heart of everything we do at Contiki, it expresses the emotional excitement of sharing your first travel moments with new friends from across the world,” Jackson said. “One thing the pandemic brought into significant focus was the importance of our global community.

“Even when we were locked down in our homes, we were still connecting, still dreaming about travel and co-creating some inspirational content with our travellers and partners. “Even when we couldn’t travel, those special social bonds that are made on a Contiki trip endured – and that is truly unique to us,” said Jackson. Contiki Green represents not only the new brand positioning, but also the brand’s take on sustainability.

Tasha Hayes, Contiki’s sustainability officer, said Contiki trips are intelligently designed to be 100% carbon neutral but sacrifice none of the fun or wonderful experiences to achieve this. “We know that sustainability is incredibly important to our travellers, but so is a complete travel experience and having a great time. “We’ve looked at everything from our processes to communication to bring in line with the ‘new kind of green’,” Hayes said.