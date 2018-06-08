The Sanlam Top Destination Awards introduces the Water Sustainability Award in collaboration with Water for Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism.

The annual Sanlam Top Destination Awards, to be held at the Table Bay Hotel in Camps Bay on September 20, will include the Water Sustainability Award to its categories this year. The award has been created in conjunction with Water 4 Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism to reward the most water conscious establishment. The Sanlam Top Destination Awards was created to be an honorary platform for the Hospitality Industry to put their best foot forward and to be selected as the national “Top Destination” in their respective categories and star grading. The awards event is hosted by Discount Traveler South Africa and serves to recognise the hard-working establishments of the country in one of the world’s most demanding markets.

Jonathan Pepler, founder of the Sanlam Top Destination Awards, said their vision has grown with the success of the awards.

“Starting with the Water Sustainability Award, we are working at identifying and acknowledging establishments which strive towards all five pillars of sustainability,” he said.

Enver Duminy, CEO, Cape Town Tourism said that securing a destination for future generations to enjoy cannot be done without businesses acknowledging and addressing sustainable tourism.

“It is therefore fitting that we recognise their efforts,” he said.

Water 4 Cape Town was created as an informative platform pertaining to Cape Town’s water crisis. The platform advises citizens on ways to save water, provides educational programs and practises including up-to-date developments on the crisis.This year, 40 winners will be selected from 13 400 nominees. They will not only get a trophy and certificate, but their share of R1 million in advertising.



