The exhibition will travel to various national parks in the country for the next 100 days.

SANParks has launched their Mandela Centenary celebrations with a special Travelling Exhibition. An exhibition containing newspaper cuttings of the former president will travel to various national parks in the country for the next 100 days.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Venter, the Manager: Media & Stakeholder Relations at SANParks told IOL Travel that Mandela’s birthday provided an opportunity for people around the world to reflect on his life and to promote his legacy.

SANParks staff during the mark. Pictures: SANParks.





“We wanted to do something special to commemorate Nelson Mandela’s Centenary and to show the impact that he had on South Africa.

“The exhibition, we hope, will influence people to live his legacy and become a talking point for many South Africans and international visitors,” she said.

After a peace walk this morning, the staff held a discussion on how they lived Mandela’s Legacy.

Venter said some of the parks to showcase the exhibition will include Kruger National Park, Addo Elephant National Park and Table Mountain National Park.

However, no official list of parks or dates has been released by the organisation as yet.

The exhibition will start at SANParks head office in Groenkloof National Park in Pretoria before it goes to other regions.




