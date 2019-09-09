Elephants in the Kruger Park, Mpumalanga. Picture: Etienne Rothbart

SANParks chief executive Fundisile Mketeni officially opened the South African National Parks Week (SANPW) 2019 at Bontebok National Park, near Swellendam. Under the theme Know Your National Parks, the week-long campaign encourages citizens through the #LiveYourWild campaign to visit a national park for free from Sunday 8 to Sunday 15 September and be part of a world-wide campaign.

South African National Parks (SANParks), as a conservation agency, continues to play a leading role in the country by ensuring that every citizen gets an equal opportunity to access national parks for free.

Mketeni said: “This week is an opportunity to showcase all the national parks as key and affordable local holiday destinations which offer unique experiences that families and individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, lifestyles and communities can enjoy." South Africa’s national parks are renowned globally because of their world class conservation practices and ethos.

SANParks is committed to raising awareness about the importance of environmental education and the need to sustain the splendour of our national parks.

Mketeni said: “SANParks continues to pledge its support for education through the provision of much needed facilities such as the refurbishment of the Swellendam Secondary School Science Laboratory that will be opened on Monday September 9 as part of SANPW. This science laboratory will officially be opened by the SANParks chief executive together with seven other science laboratories that have been donated to no-fee schools across Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Western Cape.”

Follow the #SANationalParksWeek and #LiveYourWild on social media, to join in the fun.