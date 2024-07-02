SANParks Table Mountain National Park ‘My Activity Permit’ is now available online

South African National Parks Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) ‘My Activity Permit’ is now available for online, making it easier for visitors to enjoy the activities on offer. The permit is necessary for anyone engaging in specific recreational activities within the park, including horse-riding, dog-walking, cycling, paragliding, hang gliding, and sport climbing.

The permits sets out the areas and trails in TMNP where the activity can take place, and determines a code of conduct that park users must abide by to protect the environment and not affect other visitors and wildlife. The activities requiring a TMNP My Activity Permit permit are categorised into three levels and are valid for 12 months: Level 1 – Dog-walking (R360) Level 1 – Multi User Level 1 card additional member (R140)

Level 2 – Hang-gliding and paragliding, sport climbing (R530) Level 3 – Horse-riding, cycling, line fishing and transport (R735) Level 3 – Additional member (R320)

For Level 3 activities such as line fishing at Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point), an additional Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment recreational fishing permit is required. Permit holders are exempt from paying entrance fees at TMNP pay points when engaging in their specified activities. Visitors to any Table Mountain National Park must either pay a Daily Conservation Fee, enter with a Wild Card or TMNP My Green Card. Valid Activity Permits for special entry still apply e.g. dog walking.

Wild Card Membership gives visitors one year’s unlimited entry to 80+ National Parks, reserves and resorts around Southern Africa, depending on the membership cluster and category chosen. The TMNP My Green Card is available exclusively to South African residents of Cape Town, costing R190 with 12 free entries into any of the Table Mountain National Park’s pay points: Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point); Boulders Penguin Colony, Oudekraal and Silvermine, as well as to the braai and picnic areas at Tokai, Newlands and Perdekloof. The TMNP My Activity Permit can be purchased online through the SANParks website.