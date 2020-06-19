SANParks to announce dates for reopening of accommodation bookings in the next few days

South African National Parks (SANParks) revealed preparing for a recall of its hospitality staff and a phased in approach in the reopening of its overnight facilities in the wake of an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that accommodation providers can resume operations in alert level 3.

Ramaphosa revealed in his June 17 address that sit-in restaurants, accredited hotels, cinemas, theatres, casinos, personal care services and non-contact sports including cricket, golf and tennis, will be opened. The return of hotels will not include Airbnb services, he said. SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, said Ramaphosa's address brought good news to SANParks and nature lovers who for three months have yearned to visit their favourite national park.

“However we urge those who cannot wait to book into our accommodation to exercise a bit of patience as SANParks readies itself for the reopening

"SANParks will approach the opening of its accommodation facilities responsibly to ensure that the gains made by South Africa in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic are not compromised," he said.

Mketeni said the parks will immediately activate the retraining of staff on new operating protocols in line with industry standards.

"The safety of both staff and guests is critical, and we have to ensure that we are in compliance with regulations as well as health standards and protocols. We will announce the dates for the reopening of accommodation bookings in the next few days," he added.