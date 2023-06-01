SAPS investigating ‘hoax’ bomb scare, security to remain on high alert at OR Tambo International

The SAPS is investigating the origins and motive behind a hoax bomb scare at OR Tambo International Airport on May 31, 2023, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says. Passengers were evacuated from the domestic arrivals terminal in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday evening.

As a result of the bomb scare, eight domestic flights were affected by the temporary disruption to operations. ACSA says it an anonymous caller notified it of an alleged bomb threat at the domestic arrivals hall at about 5pm. “Upon learning of the potential risk, we immediately initiated the evacuation of all passengers and staff from the area that was potentially at risk. After a thorough investigation by the SAPS, it emerged that there was no reason for concern. Normal service has since resumed and the domestic arrivals hall was declared safe as at 19.25 GMT.”

ACSA has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience. “ACSA’s primary concern will always be the security of our passengers and staff, and it is imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure their safety,” it said. The airports management company also reassured passengers that its security personnel and all necessary precautions would be taken to ensure the continued safety of passengers.