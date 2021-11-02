’Schitt's Creek' star Eugene Levy to host new travel show for Apple TV+

You may remember Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose on the hit show Schitt's Creek. This time, Levy is going on another adventure when he hosts and produces a new Apple TV+ travel show called The Reluctant Traveller. The show, announced by Apple TV+ on Monday, will see Levy visit some of the world's most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them.

Hailed as "not your average travel show host", Levy will broaden his horizons in the new series. In a statement, Apple TV+ shared: "Self-confessedly, not your average travel show host-he's not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting – he's agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy will be packing his suitcase with some trepidation but hoping his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in his life – that’s as long as he doesn’t have to battle his motion sickness and still gets dinner at 7." The show doesn't have a release date, but it's slated for a 2022 release date.

Until then, travellers can watch Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix. The series takes Efron across the world as he “finds some new perspectives on some very old problems”. Do not expect the actor to lounge by the pool. Efron, together with wellness expert Darin Olien, are “on a mission to explore healthy, sustainable ways to live.” Destinations featured on the show are Iceland, France, Lima, Sardinia and Costa Rica.