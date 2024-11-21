Severe weather causes flight disruptions at King Phalo Airport in East London

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that King Phalo Airport (KPA) in East London is experiencing significant flight disruptions due to severe weather conditions characterised by a low cloud base measuring below 100 feet. This situation, which has affected flight operations throughout the region, poses challenges for both airlines and passengers alike.

As a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety and convenience, several flights headed for KPA were redirected to alternative airports, including King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) in Durban and Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport (CDSIA) in Gqeberha. Furthermore, the disruptive weather has ripple effects across other airports within the ACSA network, notably O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), leading to broader impacts across air travel in the region. In light of these disruptions, ACSA is advising all travellers to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates on flight statuses and any potential changes to their travel plans.

The organisation is committed to keeping passengers informed and prepared as conditions continue to evolve. ACSA extended sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused and affirmed their ongoing collaboration with airlines and aviation authorities to manage the situation effectively. For real-time updates, passengers are advised to download the ACSA Mobile App and subscribe to LIVE flight update notifications.

It is worth noting that similar weather disruptions were experienced in October. Typically, King Phalo Airport handles between 20 and 30 flights daily and facilitates approximately 620,000 passengers annually. Additionally, KPA serves as a crucial component of the cargo chain, playing a significant role in the growth and development of the Eastern Cape economy.