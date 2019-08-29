Azealia Banks claims a passenger on Scandinavian Airlines racially profiled her and she was assaulted by a crew member on a flight from Sweden to Los Angeles. Picture by: TGB / Splash News.

Azealia Banks is in the news again. This time she claims a passenger on a Scandinavian Airlines plane racially profiled her and that she was assaulted by a crew member on a flight from Sweden to Los Angeles. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the rapper posted: “Hi SAS, I was just racially profiled and assaulted by your staff on a flight back to LA from Stockholm. Please contact me or my team immediately.”

Someone captured the Instagram video before Banks deleted it.

In the clip posted on website Hollywood Life, Banks is heard saying: “I’m on the SAS flight, and this one lady right here thinks that - she thinks that me and my boyfriend were having sex on the plane.”

She directed the camera at the lady, who tried to block her face.

When a Scandinavian Airlines crew member approached Azealia’s seat, the rapper screamed “You just hit me! This lady just hit me on the f***ing flight.”

The airline confirmed the incident.

Camilla Runberg at SAS press service told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that the “police and the FBI were called in when the plane landed in Los Angeles".

“We can confirm that there has been an episode aboard the flight to Los Angeles from Arlanda where a passenger has behaved very inappropriately towards other passengers and our staff on board.

“We have zero tolerance for not following SAS's rules on board our flights,” she stated.

Earlier this year, Banks claimed airline Aer Lingus banned her after she disembarked their plane to Dublin.

In a tearful rant on her Instagram Story, she said: "Every time I come to the UK, they...

"They are always starting s**t with me. I had my bags deep in the plane and the lady was asking me some questions.

"I was trying to find my passport as I didn't have the answers and she was staring at me. I said, 'Don't stare at me'.

"She goes to the captain of the plane and said that I said, 'Don't stare at me or I'll sort you out'. I'm from NYC, I don't use that slang."

"They crowded round me like I'm some sort of animal saying, 'We're going to have a problem'."

She continued: "I get off the plane. I've worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here.

Sources: Bang Showbiz, Hollywood Life and Aftonbladet.

