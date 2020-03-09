Should you stay or go? The coronavirus is making airlines and travellers sweat

People plan their trips months if not years in advance. I hoped to travel more this year but booking flights and holiday packages amid the coronavirus outbreak is a scary thought.

Travellers, including myself, spend years saving for a trip. They hold off many luxury items in a bid to explore a different destination.

Most opt for Asia, Europe or island destinations. Coronavirus has the airline industry and travellers in a panic. Photographer and journalist Laurel Chor posted an image on Twitter of an almost empty flight (there were just four people on board).



“Ghost flights”, as the aviation sector calls it, shows that many travellers are opting out of travel since the dreaded coronavirus outbreak. According to the International Air Transport Association forecast last week, airlines around the world could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year if COVID-19 continues to spread.

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, said that many airlines were cutting capacity and taking emergency measures to reduce costs.

“Governments must take note. Airlines are doing their best to stay afloat as they perform the vital task of linking the world’s economies. As governments look to stimulus measures, the airline industry will need consideration for relief on taxes, charges and slot allocation. These are extraordinary times.”