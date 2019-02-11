Air Seychelles exhibited at this year's Travel Expo.

Air Seychelles participated in The Travel Expo over the weekend. Hosted by Flight Centre Travel Group, the event ranked as one of the leading business-to-customer travel exhibition provided the opportune platform for exhibitors within the travel and tourism industry to engage, educate and connect with the general public.

Present at the Seychelles Tourism Board stand, visitors at the event were able to learn more about the carrier’s products, services including the amazing flights deals with Seychelles and beyond operated by Air Seychelles and its codeshare partners.

Charles Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Seychelles said: “Participating in the Travel Expo alongside the Seychelles Tourism Board could not have come at a better time since the airline will be operating additional flights between Johannesburg and the beautiful islands of Seychelles over the Easter holidays.

“Only five hours from Johannesburg, Seychelles is the perfect place for a quick getaway or even an extended break for those combining their trip to other islands within the Indian Ocean.

“As such Air Seychelles presence at the Travel Expo was a great opportunity to not only raise awareness of the national airline and destination Seychelles but it also provided the opportunity for us to further strengthen our commitment towards the South African market.”

Lena Hoareau, STB Director for South Africa Said: “Seychelles was well represented at the fair and queries relating to either the destination or flights were efficiently dealt with.

“With Air Seychelles’ presence on the stand, we were able to raise awareness on the new flights coming up for Easter and those who opted for Seychelles as their next holiday destination were able to book their holidays right away at the different Flight Centre booking desks available at the fair. 2

“We hope we have been able to convert a lot of the queries today into firm bookings to Seychelles.”

Air Seychelles was represented at the fair which gathered more than 30,000 visitors by Marketing Executive, Tara Pillay together with the airline’s General Sales Agent based in South Africa.