Singapore Airlines to resume Joburg flights from October

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Singapore Airlines has announced that it will be restarting passenger flights between Singapore and Johannesburg from October 14, 2020. As travel demand picks up, these services will be progressively increased and extended to Cape Town. The airline will commence with a weekly service between Singapore and Johannesburg as per the schedules shown below: Flight Schedules between Singapore and Johannesburg effective from 14 October 2020 Flight Number: SQ 478

Day of Operation: Wednesday

Departure Time: 01:30

Arrival Time: 06:10

Flight Number: SQ 478

Day of Operation: Thursday

Departure Time: 13:45

Arrival Time: 06:10 +1

The first flight will take off from Singapore at 1:30 am on Wednesday, 14th October 2020 and arrive in Johannesburg at 6:10 am on the same day. The return flight will depart from Johannesburg at 1.45 pm on Thursday, 15th October and arrive back in Singapore the next day at 6.10 am on Friday, 16th October.

Passengers are permitted to transit to other destinations via Singapore Changi Airport. Please note that transfers are only allowed between the Singapore Airlines Group, which includes Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot. Many countries also have entry requirements and border controls in place to contain the spread of COVID-19. If you plan to travel soon, please check the travel advisories for all countries in your itinerary to ensure that the latest requirements are met. You may view the relevant travel advisories using the link below.

The first flight will take off from Singapore at 1:30am on October 14 and arrive in Johannesburg at 6:10 am on the same day. The return flight will depart from Johannesburg at 1.45pm on October 15 and arrive back in Singapore the next day at 6.10am.

Passengers will be permitted to transit to other destinations via Singapore Changi Airport, but must note entry requirements and border controls in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Flights are now open for sale in all GDSs and on the website.