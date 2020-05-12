Singapore Changi Airport takes the title of World's Best Airport for the eighth consecutive year

Singapore Changi Airport has been awarded the title of World's Best Airport at the 2020 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The airport has claimed the prestigious title for the eighth consecutive year. The World Airport Awards, regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assesses customer service and facilities across over 550 airports around the world. The survey is based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the six-month survey period.

Changi Airport, dubbed “a destination in itself” makes layovers extra special. Here, travellers can spend their time enjoying hundreds of retail and dining outlets, catch up on rest at the airport's hotel, treat themselves to spa treatments or enjoy the vast entertainment options on offer.

The airport prides itself in providing an aesthetically pleasing backdrop for travellers to capture those Instagram worthy images.

The airport expressed their joy of the win on its Instagram page: “We are humbled to receive our 8th consecutive World’s Best Airport Award by Skytrax. This affirmation from travellers and followers is made possible by the strong support of you and our airport community. It has been a challenging year thus far. At #ChangiAirport, we continue to do our best to safeguard and protect the health of our travellers, visitors and airport staff during this period. We wish everyone in the international aviation community well and we look forward to better times soon.” (sic)