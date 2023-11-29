Sky’s the limit for women in the aviation industry, just ask Barbie

One of the most important take away’s from the Barbie movie is that as a girl you can do anything. With over 250 different job titles on Barbie’s CV, the possibilities are endless. In 1961, Barbie took on three new careers, becoming a registered nurse, a ballerina and a flight attendant.

Now, almost 65 years later, Barbie and FlySafair are drawing back the curtain to show girls in South Africa that careers in aviation aren’t limited, and they can become engineers, pilots, air traffic controllers, work in airlines management and marketing, become a safety inspector, and so much more. Barbie’s career line reinforces the brand’s purpose to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. Barbie has always been a trailblazer across various career fields. In the 1970s, Barbie took on a career as a surgeon, at a time when few women were applying to medical school. In the 1980's she took to the corporate boardroom as CEO Barbie, just as women began becoming senior executives.

As part of the initiative girls were invited to join short talks, demonstrations and engaging presentations from expert women at FlySafair, who specialize in different fields. "We're thrilled to be partnering with FlySafair to help show girls in South Africa that their opportunities are limitless," said Terusha Naidoo, Barbie Marketing Manager for South Africa.

"By giving them an expert view of the various careers that are available to them within the aviation industry, we hope to spark their interest in a career that they might not have been introduced to previously, inspiring the next generation of engineers, pilots and inspectors." The Barbie brand believes in spotlighting industry leaders who break boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls.

“We are excited to show the next generation just how wide the array of career opportunities that exist in the aviation sector is,” said Maryke Pienaar, Marketing Manager at FlySafair. “For us, this partnership is a great way to inspire and nurture this next generation of talent and encourage more diversity throughout all departments. “Although aviation is often perceived as a male-dominated environment, this is an opportunity to showcase the limitless possibilities that exist for women and girls in this sector.