Website Direct CBD, a company that surveyed 879 people revealed that social media may make us more adventurous travellers. Photo by Lisa Fotios from Pexels.

According to a new study, social media makes us more adventurous travellers. Website Direct CBD recently surveyed 879 people aged 18 to 74 from the US and Europe. According to the website, the respondents answered questions about their experiences, in addition to those in the last 12 months, as of January 2020. The survey found that social media had a “profound impact on the travel industry”.

With the rise of social media influencers who undertake multimillion-rand campaigns, many people book a travel trip from what they see on their feed. According to the stats, around 38.2 percent said social media influenced them to travel to a specific location.

Of that figure, the majority of the respondents were Generation X travellers, followed by Millenials and Baby Boomers. Around 14.8 percent said social media influenced them to try a new extreme or action related activity.

Influencers don’t have to sell fancy trips to far-off destinations to be successful, though. One in 10 respondents said social media influencers convinced them to try a new experience in the last year, with 68% attempting a new recipe and nearly 66% trying new food.