Somizi Mhlongo criticises South African Airways' business class offering

Somizi Mhlongo, known for his larger-than-life personality, has taken South African Airways (SAA) to task over what he called an unfair business class offering. The media star recently shared his frustrations on social media, sparking a lively debate among his followers and fellow celebrities.

Mhlongo posted a photo of his business class seat on his Instagram page, pointing out its resemblance to economy class seating, despite the hefty price tag. In his caption, he wrote: “So this is business class. Seats are the same size as in economy class. But double the price. Pls make it make sense, my dearest @flysaa, coz I really wanna support you.” In many cases, airlines rely on the "business class" label to justify higher prices, even if the product doesn’t always meet expectations.

While this approach might work for some, frequent flyers argue that only international flights often offer the luxury and comfort that justify the extra expense. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) One commenter wrote: “🤣 this why I don't do business for local flights, unless I'm using @lift__sa they are amazing.”