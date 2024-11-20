Somizi Mhlongo criticises South African Airways' business class offering

Somizi Mhlongo, known for his larger-than-life personality, has taken South African Airways (SAA) to task over what he called an unfair business class offering.
The media star recently shared his frustrations on social media, sparking a lively debate among his followers and fellow celebrities.
Mhlongo posted a photo of his business class seat on his Instagram page, pointing out its resemblance to economy class seating, despite the hefty price tag.
In his caption, he wrote: “So this is business class. Seats are the same size as in economy class. But double the price. Pls make it make sense, my dearest @flysaa, coz I really wanna support you.”
In many cases, airlines rely on the "business class" label to justify higher prices, even if the product doesn’t always meet expectations.
While this approach might work for some, frequent flyers argue that only international flights often offer the luxury and comfort that justify the extra expense.
One commenter wrote: “🤣 this why I don't do business for local flights, unless I'm using @lift__sa they are amazing.”
Actor @bohangmoeko commented: “This is how the airlines make most their money on domestic flights. Business class and ‘Premium’ economy tickets. They make you pay so much more but the value you get is not worth it. International flight is where you really get your money’s worth.”
TV presenter @andilencube commented: “Fell for this once. They leave the middle seat open so you don’t have to share with 2 other people but just 1, and allow you in 1st and off 1st.”
Multi-award winning transgender activist @yayarsa also shared their two cents: “Lol! They really are funny, just because they gonna serve you Jihnny Walker and have a curtain seperate you from business class they think YES! No man. I believe in @lift_sa EVERYDAY!