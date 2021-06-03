South Africa among destinations on Seychelles restricted list, flights from O.R. Tambo reduced

The Seychelles Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism announced that South Africa is among the countries restricted from entering the destination when they open this month.

"Within immediate effect, Seychelles is ready to welcome all visitors irrespective of their vaccination status on the condition that they have a Covid-19 negative PCR test certificate that must be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.

“However, visitors who have been in South Africa, Brazil, India, Bangladesh Nepal and Pakistan within 14 days preceding arrival to Seychelles will, unfortunately, be restricted entry," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism revealed in a statement.

Last week, Air Seychelles announce the resumption of direct services from Johannesburg to the Seychelles and Maldives from June 5.

The flights were scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays from O.R. Tambo International Airport to Seychelles.

However, the airline has reduced its flight schedule from Johannesburg to Seychelles for June 2021 until further notice.

The airline did reveal that all flights on Friday that connect to Maldives service will still operate as planned and available for sale.

Air Seychelles said South African passport holders can take these flights to the Maldives, regardless of vaccine status.

South Africans with tickets for travel to Seychelles can apply for unlimited date changes for free with no penalty fee for travel up to December 31, 2021.

According to the airline, the free date change needs to be applied 3 days before their departure. Air Seychelles will not charge reissuance fees at the time of rebooking, however, any applicable fare difference will apply.

"Travellers who purchased tickets for travel to the Seychelles in June can also opt to upgrade their destination to the Maldives on flights departing Johannesburg on June 18 and 25 for no additional fee," the airline said in a statement.