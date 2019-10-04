South Africa has moved one place to 53rd on the Henley Passport Index, and travellers now have access to 100 destinations without having to obtain a visa.
This follows their report that South Africa had dropped three spots on the Henley Passport Index with a visa-free/visa on arrival score of 99 earlier this year.
The index was compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and enhanced by research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.
Amanda Smit, managing partner and head of South, East and Central Africa at Henley & Partners, said the index reflected a slight upward shift for many other Sub-Saharan African states as countries on the continent moved to liberalise their visa regimes in accordance with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
She said Namibia and Sierra Leone now offered visa-on-arrival access to many African states.