Good news for travellers.
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has started with the testing and piloting of the electronic visa application system, the e-Visa.
The DHA revealed their plans at a briefing on Sunday, December 1.
This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's promise at this year’s Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, to introduce a world-class e-visa system and reduce the red tape that travellers face when visiting the country.
Ramaphosa said at the time: “We must reduce the onerous and often unnecessary bureaucratic red tape that tourists who want to visit our countries face. This requires us to streamline our tourist visa regimes.