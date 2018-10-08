Chief Executive Officer of the Durban ICC, Lindiwe Rakharebe with MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala at the awards ceremony.

The Africa and Indian Oceans leg of the World Travel Awards were held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday. Durban International Convention Centre took home the award for Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre for the 17th time. Durban collected two awards for Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference destination and Africa’s Leading City Destination. Cape Town took home the continent’s leading Festival and Eventing Destination.



Chief Executive Officer of the Durban ICC, Lindiwe Rakharebe, said they were ecstatic over the award.

“It is a confirmation that we are doing well, it also pushes us to want to maintain consistent service excellence,” she said. They will hang the award in their boardroom.

Here is the list of winners in Africa and South Africa for 2018:

Africa

Africa's Leading Airline: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class: Kenya Airways

Africa's Leading Airline - Economy Class: Kenya Airways

Africa's Leading Airport: Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Africa's Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Diamonds La Gemma dell'Est, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Africa's Leading Beach Destination: Diani Beach, Kenya

Africa's Leading Beach Resort: Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa

Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel: Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand: Mantis Collection

Africa's Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria

Africa's Leading Business Travel Agency: Satguru Travel & Tourism

Africa's Leading Car Rental Company: Europcar

Africa's Leading City Hotel: Pepperclub Hotel & Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Africa's Leading Cruise Port: Port of Durban, South Africa

Africa's Leading Curated Group Travel Company: Rovia

Africa's Leading Design Hotel: MannaBay, South Africa

Africa's Leading Destination Management Company: Destination Kenya

Africa's Leading Family Resort: Leopard Beach Resort & Spa, Kenya

Africa's Leading Game Reserve Brand: &Beyond

Africa's Leading Green Hotel: Aberdare Country Club, Kenya

Africa's Leading Hotel: Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Kenya

Africa's Leading Hotel Brand: Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Africa's Leading Hotel Residences: Palacina The Residence & The Suites, Kenya

Africa's Leading Hotel Suite: Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Resort: Fairmont Zimbali Resort, South Africa

Africa's Leading Luxury Tented Safari Camp: Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara, Kenya

Africa's Leading Luxury Tour Operator: Abercrombie & Kent

Africa's Leading Luxury Train: The Blue Train

Africa's Leading National Park: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Africa's Leading New Hotel: Four Seasons Hotel Tunis, Tunisia

Africa's Leading Private Game Reserve: Shambala Private Game Reserve, South Africa

Africa's Leading Private Island Resort: Manda Bay, Kenya

Africa's Leading Resort: Sun City Resort, South Africa

Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction: Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Africa's Leading Tourist Board: South Africa Tourism

Africa’s Most Romantic Resort: Pezula Hotel, South Africa





South Africa

Beach Hotel: The Bay Hotel

Boutique Hotel: Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa

Business Hotel: Hilton Durban

Car Rental Company: Avis

Country House Hotel: The Manor House at Fancourt

Design Hotel: MannaBay

Hotel: The Oyster Box Hotel

Hotel Residences: Michelangelo Towers

Hotel Suite: Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa

Luxury Lodge: Silvan Safari

Luxury Private Villa: Villa iZulu @ Thanda Safari

Luxury Tour Operator: Giltedge Africa

Private Game Reserve: Shambala Private Game Reserve

Resort: Sun City Resort

Safari Lodge: Royal Malewane

Serviced Apartments: Lawhill Luxury Apartments

Tented Safari Camp 2018: &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp

Tour Operator 2018: Springbok Atlas Tours & Safaris

Wine Country Hotel: Leeu Estates

See the full list of winners here: