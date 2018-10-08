The Africa and Indian Oceans leg of the World Travel Awards were held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday. Durban International Convention Centre took home the award for Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre for the 17th time. Durban collected two awards for Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference destination and Africa’s Leading City Destination. Cape Town took home the continent’s leading Festival and Eventing Destination.
Chief Executive Officer of the Durban ICC, Lindiwe Rakharebe, said they were ecstatic over the award.
“It is a confirmation that we are doing well, it also pushes us to want to maintain consistent service excellence,” she said. They will hang the award in their boardroom.
Here is the list of winners in Africa and South Africa for 2018:
Africa
Africa's Leading Airline: Ethiopian Airlines
Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class: Kenya Airways
Africa's Leading Airline - Economy Class: Kenya Airways
Africa's Leading Airport: Cape Town International Airport, South Africa
Africa's Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Diamonds La Gemma dell'Est, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Africa's Leading Beach Destination: Diani Beach, Kenya
Africa's Leading Beach Resort: Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa
Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel: Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa
Africa's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand: Mantis Collection
Africa's Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria
Africa's Leading Business Travel Agency: Satguru Travel & Tourism
Africa's Leading Car Rental Company: Europcar
Africa's Leading City Hotel: Pepperclub Hotel & Spa, South Africa
Africa's Leading Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Africa's Leading Cruise Port: Port of Durban, South Africa
Africa's Leading Curated Group Travel Company: Rovia
Africa's Leading Design Hotel: MannaBay, South Africa
Africa's Leading Destination Management Company: Destination Kenya
Africa's Leading Family Resort: Leopard Beach Resort & Spa, Kenya
Africa's Leading Game Reserve Brand: &Beyond
Africa's Leading Green Hotel: Aberdare Country Club, Kenya
Africa's Leading Hotel: Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Kenya
Africa's Leading Hotel Brand: Hilton Hotels & Resorts
Africa's Leading Hotel Residences: Palacina The Residence & The Suites, Kenya
Africa's Leading Hotel Suite: Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Resort: Fairmont Zimbali Resort, South Africa
Africa's Leading Luxury Tented Safari Camp: Olare Mara Kempinski Masai Mara, Kenya
Africa's Leading Luxury Tour Operator: Abercrombie & Kent
Africa's Leading Luxury Train: The Blue Train
Africa's Leading National Park: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Africa's Leading New Hotel: Four Seasons Hotel Tunis, Tunisia
Africa's Leading Private Game Reserve: Shambala Private Game Reserve, South Africa
Africa's Leading Private Island Resort: Manda Bay, Kenya
Africa's Leading Resort: Sun City Resort, South Africa
Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction: Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Africa's Leading Tourist Board: South Africa Tourism
Africa’s Most Romantic Resort: Pezula Hotel, South Africa
South Africa
Beach Hotel: The Bay Hotel
Boutique Hotel: Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa
Business Hotel: Hilton Durban
Car Rental Company: Avis
Country House Hotel: The Manor House at Fancourt
Design Hotel: MannaBay
Hotel: The Oyster Box Hotel
Hotel Residences: Michelangelo Towers
Hotel Suite: Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite @ Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa
Luxury Lodge: Silvan Safari
Luxury Private Villa: Villa iZulu @ Thanda Safari
Luxury Tour Operator: Giltedge Africa
Private Game Reserve: Shambala Private Game Reserve
Resort: Sun City Resort
Safari Lodge: Royal Malewane
Serviced Apartments: Lawhill Luxury Apartments
Tented Safari Camp 2018: &Beyond Ngala Tented Camp
Tour Operator 2018: Springbok Atlas Tours & Safaris
Wine Country Hotel: Leeu Estates
