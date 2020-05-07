South African flight repatriation process revealed

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) revealed what really goes into bringing South Africans stuck in other countries back home. This follows around 200 South Africans being stranded at Doha Hamad International Airport on Tuesday after a delayed flight due to South Africa allegedly not being able to secure enough quarantine space, Cape Talk reported. DIRCO’s Clayson Monyela revealed in a statement that the repatriation of South Africans is a humanitarian mission that has been coordinated by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) with the guidance of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa. He said all the repatriation efforts were coordinated with the NATJOINTS, to ensure compliance with the lockdown regulations. The process

South Africans abroad requiring repatriation should contact the relevant South African embassies. The demand will be assessed in each country.

Monyela revealed that the information is used to arrange the repatriation effort and to coordinate with NATJOINTS to ensure logistical arrangements with Health, Home Affairs, Police, Public Works and other relevant departments, including Public Enterprises where SAA is providing the airlift.

Approvals

Because of the continued demand for South Africans to be repatriated, DIRCO has submitted a request to the National Coronavirus Command Council following approval by the NATJOINTS.

When the process has been finalised and all the arrangements have been made, DIRCO will continue with the repatriation of South Africans.

“We are pleased that close to 3400 of the initial 3637, South Africans who initially indicated through our missions that they want to be repatriated have been brought back home. This number excludes hundreds that have come back through our land borders.

“The Department reiterates its commitment to assist all stranded South African abroad to come back home,” said Monyela.

Working hard to bring back South Africans

Speaking on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham on Cape Talk, Monyela said: “Outside the borders of our country, it is DIRCO’s responsibility to work on the facilitation of the process of repatriation. Once they arrive in the country, they are handed over to our sister departments to work on the process of quarantine. We are doing everything possible to ensure that our nationals who are stranded abroad are brought back home.”