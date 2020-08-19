South African spot makes World’s Most Popular Beach Clubs list

European beach clubs make up over half of the top 20 list, featuring clubs in Italy, Spain, Greece, France and Croatia. Outside of Europe, five beach clubs in Bali make the list, along with ones in UAE, South Africa and Brazil.

With gorgeous views, decadent drinks and stylish clientele, beach clubs provide a great backdrop for the perfect Instagram holiday photo, while still maintaining your social distance.

Here are the top 10:

1. Potato Head Beach Club, Seminyak, Bali – 70,643 hashtags

2. Phi Beach, Sardinia, Italy – 66,624 hashtags

Nestled in the rocks lining a stunning coastline on Sardinia’s north coast, Phi Beach is renowned for its relaxed atmosphere and incredible location. It’s the perfect spot for fine food, luxurious settings and plenty of fun, but it’s the dazzling sunsets that make it memorable.

3. Blue Marlin, Ibiza, Spain – 65,593 hashtags

Blue Marlin is a beach-side complex boasting fine cocktails, and comfy sea-side day beds. The food here is particularly celebrated and the parties are epic.

4. Le Club 55, St Tropez, France – 42,348 hashtags

Located in one of the most iconic and prestigious areas of Southern France, Le Club 55 is renowned as a hangout for the rich and famous in Saint Tropez. A beach-side restaurant offering loungers, drinks and dining, Le Club 55 even provides a chic bazaar-style boutique. Ps: Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John have been A-list guests here.

5. Scorpios, Mykonos, Greece – 37,149 hashtags

Scorpios is considered by many to be the best beach club on Mykonos, with a bohemian aesthetic overlooking clear blue seas. Perfect for both day and night, you can lie on a sunbed or cabana, dine on tapas, or take part in the famous Sunset Music Ritual.

6. La Brisa, Canggu, Bali – 35,171 hashtags

La Brisa offers a romantic Pirates of the Caribbean-style vibe, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, hanging egg chairs, swings, hammocks and beanbags all nestled amongst swaying palm trees and sparkling fairy lights.

7. Ocean Club Marbella, Marbella, Spain – 28,108 hashtags

Visitors to Ocean Club Marbella can enjoy a serene beachside location with cool blue swimming pool, panoramic views, and live DJ.

8. Sundays Beach Club, Uluwatu, Bali – 25,515 hashtags

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD6P9NVnVrv/

9. Nikki Beach Marbella, Marbella, Spain – 24,143 hashtags

If you want to combine your beach club experience with champagne tastings, daytime dancing and lavish lunches then Nikki Beach Marbella is the club for you. With a terrace overlooking the white sand beach, and a gorgeous pool surrounded by loungers, daybeds and cabanas, Nikki Beach also doesn’t skimp on the night time party vibes.

10. Ku De Ta, Seminyak, Bali – 23,639 hashtags

Ku De Ta is another firm favourite on the Bali beach club scene. The beautiful infinity pool overlooks the beach, offering incredible sunset views as you sip your drink from a sun lounger or bean bag – it’s hard not to find the perfect shot for your Insta’ feed while spending the day here.

Notable mentions:

11. Noa Beach Club, Novalja, Croatia – 21,766 hashtags

12. Marina Beach Club, Valencia, Spain – 20,566 hashtags

13. Sunset Ashram, Ibiza, Spain – 19,950 hashtags

14. Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE – 18,273 hashtags

15. Shimmy Beach Club, Cape Town – 17,492 hashtags

16. Nammos, Mykonos, Greece – 16,641 hashtags

17. Single Fin, Uluwatu, Bali – 16,098 hashtags

18. Cotton Beach Club, Ibiza, Spain – 16,098 hashtags

19. Paloma Beach, Cap Ferrat, France – 14,192 hashtags

20. Clássico Beach Club, Brazil – 13,813 hashtags