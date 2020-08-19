South African spot makes World’s Most Popular Beach Clubs list
Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town made it on Pour Moi's World’s Most Popular Beach Clubs list at number 15.
The popular attraction used to attract thousands pre-Covid-19, and many travellers to the city added it to their bucket list.
Pour Moi analysed thousands of Instagram posts to reveal the most Instagrammed beach clubs. Hundreds of the world’s best beach clubs were included in the research.
Data revealed that the Potato Head Beach Club in Bali is the most photographed beach club on the social media platform in the world.
Spain is the home of the highest number of beautiful beach clubs, with six from the mainland and the Balearic Islands appearing in the top 20 list, including Blue Marlin in Ibiza and Ocean Club in Marbella.
European beach clubs make up over half of the top 20 list, featuring clubs in Italy, Spain, Greece, France and Croatia. Outside of Europe, five beach clubs in Bali make the list, along with ones in UAE, South Africa and Brazil.
With gorgeous views, decadent drinks and stylish clientele, beach clubs provide a great backdrop for the perfect Instagram holiday photo, while still maintaining your social distance.
Here are the top 10:
1. Potato Head Beach Club, Seminyak, Bali – 70,643 hashtags
2. Phi Beach, Sardinia, Italy – 66,624 hashtags
Nestled in the rocks lining a stunning coastline on Sardinia’s north coast, Phi Beach is renowned for its relaxed atmosphere and incredible location. It’s the perfect spot for fine food, luxurious settings and plenty of fun, but it’s the dazzling sunsets that make it memorable.
3. Blue Marlin, Ibiza, Spain – 65,593 hashtags
Blue Marlin is a beach-side complex boasting fine cocktails, and comfy sea-side day beds. The food here is particularly celebrated and the parties are epic.
4. Le Club 55, St Tropez, France – 42,348 hashtags
Located in one of the most iconic and prestigious areas of Southern France, Le Club 55 is renowned as a hangout for the rich and famous in Saint Tropez. A beach-side restaurant offering loungers, drinks and dining, Le Club 55 even provides a chic bazaar-style boutique. Ps: Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John have been A-list guests here.
5. Scorpios, Mykonos, Greece – 37,149 hashtags
Scorpios is considered by many to be the best beach club on Mykonos, with a bohemian aesthetic overlooking clear blue seas. Perfect for both day and night, you can lie on a sunbed or cabana, dine on tapas, or take part in the famous Sunset Music Ritual.
6. La Brisa, Canggu, Bali – 35,171 hashtags
View this post on Instagram
This is how you should spend your holiday, enjoying Bali’s beach club 🙌🏻✨tag your travel partner! @thebaliguideline . L a B r i s a . Photo by @lona.bex Photo location : La Brisa at Jalan Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu, Bali . . Another sunset spot is happening in Canggu's La Brisa Bali. Relax in beanbags, facing the sea, with nets all of those casual fun environment, coming here will make you feel free, happy and refreshed! . Check our website to check and book all accommodations in Bali 🌐 thebaliguideline.com/stays . . Have you been to La Brisa? If you do, tag us and share your experience in comments! #thebaliguideline
La Brisa offers a romantic Pirates of the Caribbean-style vibe, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, hanging egg chairs, swings, hammocks and beanbags all nestled amongst swaying palm trees and sparkling fairy lights.
7. Ocean Club Marbella, Marbella, Spain – 28,108 hashtags
View this post on Instagram
We’re getting ready to entertain you this summer... More than just a beach club! Book now on www.oceanclub.es . . . . . #GoodLifeOC #OClifestyle #oceanclubmarbella #marbella #2020 #entertainment #instavid #instafood #travel #ciroc #veuveclicquot #domperignon #poolparty #music #dj #luxurylifestyle #spa #shop #Amaï #music #housemusic #lifeisgood #like4like #followforfollow #vacation #sun
Visitors to Ocean Club Marbella can enjoy a serene beachside location with cool blue swimming pool, panoramic views, and live DJ.
8. Sundays Beach Club, Uluwatu, Bali – 25,515 hashtags
https://www.instagram.com/p/CD6P9NVnVrv/
9. Nikki Beach Marbella, Marbella, Spain – 24,143 hashtags
If you want to combine your beach club experience with champagne tastings, daytime dancing and lavish lunches then Nikki Beach Marbella is the club for you. With a terrace overlooking the white sand beach, and a gorgeous pool surrounded by loungers, daybeds and cabanas, Nikki Beach also doesn’t skimp on the night time party vibes.
10. Ku De Ta, Seminyak, Bali – 23,639 hashtags
Ku De Ta is another firm favourite on the Bali beach club scene. The beautiful infinity pool overlooks the beach, offering incredible sunset views as you sip your drink from a sun lounger or bean bag – it’s hard not to find the perfect shot for your Insta’ feed while spending the day here.
Notable mentions:
11. Noa Beach Club, Novalja, Croatia – 21,766 hashtags
12. Marina Beach Club, Valencia, Spain – 20,566 hashtags
13. Sunset Ashram, Ibiza, Spain – 19,950 hashtags
14. Saadiyat Beach Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE – 18,273 hashtags
15. Shimmy Beach Club, Cape Town – 17,492 hashtags
16. Nammos, Mykonos, Greece – 16,641 hashtags
17. Single Fin, Uluwatu, Bali – 16,098 hashtags
18. Cotton Beach Club, Ibiza, Spain – 16,098 hashtags
19. Paloma Beach, Cap Ferrat, France – 14,192 hashtags
20. Clássico Beach Club, Brazil – 13,813 hashtags